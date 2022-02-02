Short Interest in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Declines By 18.0%

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the December 31st total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of ESGC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,073,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,485,059. Eros STX Global has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.29.
Eros STX Global shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.
Eros STX Global Company Profile
Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.
