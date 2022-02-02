$37.60 Million in Sales Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will post $37.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.10 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported sales of $29.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year sales of $138.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.57 million to $139.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $161.22 million, with estimates ranging from $144.26 million to $176.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on PLYM. JMP Securities increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

NYSE:PLYM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 173,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,047. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average is $25.97. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $999.39 million, a P/E ratio of -30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -88.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 394.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,573,000 after purchasing an additional 571,681 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

