Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

SON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.65. 623,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,823. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.81. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 167.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

