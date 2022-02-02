Brokerages Expect Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Danimer Scientific reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Danimer Scientific.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 102.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNMR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of DNMR traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.63. 3,733,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,420,436. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $464.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Danimer Scientific has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $66.30.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $155,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,100. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 30.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,866,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 13.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,058,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,771,000 after purchasing an additional 703,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 213.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,517 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 69.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,555,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,419,000 after purchasing an additional 635,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 199.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after purchasing an additional 875,763 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Read More: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danimer Scientific (DNMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.