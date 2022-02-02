SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.83 Million

Brokerages expect SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) to post $60.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.50 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full-year sales of $200.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.70 million to $200.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $317.92 million, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $352.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SentinelOne.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The business had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

S stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.89. 2,760,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863,049. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $5,147,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene T. Begley acquired 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 335,694 shares of company stock worth $15,927,372 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $3,764,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in SentinelOne by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $4,487,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $4,084,000. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SentinelOne (S)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.