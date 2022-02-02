Analysts Expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.77 Million

Brokerages predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will announce $32.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.00 million and the lowest is $32.60 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year sales of $130.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $130.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $153.80 million, with estimates ranging from $151.50 million to $156.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BTRS.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.19. 552,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,673. The stock has a market cap of $981.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.37. BTRS has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.24.

In other news, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 65,614 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $459,298.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juli Spottiswood acquired 10,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BTRS by 82.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,867,000 after buying an additional 4,322,998 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in BTRS by 3.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,625,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,138,000 after buying an additional 269,634 shares in the last quarter. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS in the fourth quarter worth about $57,976,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BTRS by 14.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after buying an additional 750,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in BTRS by 20.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,589,000 after buying an additional 694,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BTRS (BTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.