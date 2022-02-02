Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the December 31st total of 46,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

HNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

NYSE HNP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.17. 7,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,524. Huaneng Power International has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Huaneng Power International by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 251,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 138,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Huaneng Power International by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,536 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.