loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,500 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 934,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 182,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,407.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of loanDepot to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

loanDepot stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,323,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. Analysts expect that loanDepot will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.