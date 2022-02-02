JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on JDEPF shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut JDE Peet’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €27.60 ($31.01) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

JDEPF traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $30.20. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325. JDE Peet’s has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $40.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

