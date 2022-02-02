$275.00 Million in Sales Expected for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will announce sales of $275.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $273.00 million and the highest is $277.20 million. Armstrong World Industries posted sales of $238.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

AWI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

