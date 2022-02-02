Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.12). NewAge posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $99.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.80 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, Director Ed Brennan acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBEV. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in NewAge by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NewAge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NewAge by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NewAge by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NewAge by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 47,036 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBEV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.73. 654,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,593. NewAge has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $99.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41.

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

