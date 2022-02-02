PERI Finance Hits Market Cap of $1.25 Million (PERI)

PERI Finance (CURRENCY:PERI) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One PERI Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PERI Finance has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. PERI Finance has a market cap of $1.25 million and $3.25 million worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00050811 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.10 or 0.07247958 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00058304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,883.14 or 0.99819834 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00054566 BTC.

About PERI Finance

PERI Finance’s total supply is 13,076,967 coins and its circulating supply is 4,161,693 coins. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance

PERI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PERI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PERI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PERI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

