A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Sells $41,406.42 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $41,406.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ATEN stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,882. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $1,741,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in A10 Networks by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,541,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after buying an additional 116,336 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in A10 Networks by 9,889.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 168,020 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.