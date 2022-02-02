OPY Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:OHAAU) Short Interest Update

OPY Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:OHAAU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the December 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OHAAU stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,904. OPY Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OPY Acquisition Corp I stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:OHAAU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 170,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for OPY Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPY Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.