MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 230,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Get MYR Group alerts:

In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 12,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $1,421,512.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,858 shares of company stock worth $4,948,426. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in MYR Group by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in MYR Group by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in MYR Group by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,899,000 after buying an additional 45,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in MYR Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 109,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.57. 69,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,973. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.06. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $121.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.