Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Announces Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.85 by $3.84, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $203.16 on Wednesday, reaching $2,960.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,476,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,642. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $2,002.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,829.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,828.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,294.37.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,945 shares of company stock valued at $409,114,251 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alphabet stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Alphabet worth $6,098,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

