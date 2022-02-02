Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.52. Johnson Controls International posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,147,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.65%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,359 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 100,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 712,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 110,337 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

