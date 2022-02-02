Insider Selling: SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Sells 2,814 Shares of Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.36, for a total transaction of $1,638,761.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michelle Draper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total transaction of $183,231.60.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $120,828.28.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $607.99. The stock had a trading volume of 487,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,340. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $674.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $650.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $464.10 and a one year high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 924.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $789.06.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

