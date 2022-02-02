Everest (ID) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $209,585.00

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Everest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000711 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Everest has a market cap of $30.74 million and approximately $209,585.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00050922 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.23 or 0.07228966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00058678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,068.31 or 1.00015959 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00054509 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

