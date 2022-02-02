Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the December 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 87,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 372,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 167,012 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

VPV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.84. 47,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,839. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

