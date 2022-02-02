Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $156.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to post $156.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $159.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.11 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $128.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $606.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $602.99 million to $610.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $677.01 million, with estimates ranging from $615.50 million to $704.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRC. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.83. 984,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,601. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.32. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,013 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,737,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,119,000 after buying an additional 938,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,499,000 after purchasing an additional 788,722 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1,438.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,544,000 after purchasing an additional 742,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,331,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,316,000 after purchasing an additional 677,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.