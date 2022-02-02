Short Interest in SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Drops By 26.9%

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,700 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the December 31st total of 545,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 393,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SABS stock traded down 0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,402. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of 4.65 and a 12 month high of 12.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 8.04.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported -0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.06 by 0.04. As a group, analysts predict that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SAB Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on SAB Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,502,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

