AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Short Interest Update

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,200 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 728,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AVITA Medical by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in AVITA Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in AVITA Medical by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AVITA Medical by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AVITA Medical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 419,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVITA Medical stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 91,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82. AVITA Medical has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $28.18.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 million. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 71.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

