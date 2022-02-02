CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.17. CGI posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIB. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target for the company. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

CGI stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.59. 405,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,031. CGI has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the second quarter worth $278,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 37.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 465,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,172,000 after purchasing an additional 127,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

