BitScreener Token 1-Day Volume Hits $2,588.00 (BITX)

BitScreener Token (CURRENCY:BITX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One BitScreener Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitScreener Token has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitScreener Token has a market cap of $704,766.91 and $2,588.00 worth of BitScreener Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00042876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00116228 BTC.

BitScreener Token Profile

BitScreener Token (CRYPTO:BITX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. BitScreener Token’s total supply is 367,469,115 coins and its circulating supply is 87,573,177 coins. BitScreener Token’s official website is tokensale.bitscreener.com . BitScreener Token’s official Twitter account is @BitScreener

According to CryptoCompare, “BitScreener is an Ethereum-based financial data marketplace. BITX is an ERC20 utility token that works as a payment method for users to purchase advanced services offered on the BitScreener marketplace. At the same time, users have opportunities to earn BITX by contributing valuable data to the BitScreener ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling BitScreener Token

