$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.24. Luxfer reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Luxfer.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 89,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,732. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $462.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger acquired 5,000 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 536.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 370,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,439 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

