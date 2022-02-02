Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene Sells 1,000 Shares

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $13,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ULCC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.81. 281,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,363. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ULCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth approximately $139,911,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Frontier Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 448,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,622,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Frontier Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after purchasing an additional 147,205 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,688,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

