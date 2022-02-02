Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CAO Sells $94,950.00 in Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Syneos Health stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.86. 470,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,821. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.53 and a 12-month high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.19.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 92,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.14.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.