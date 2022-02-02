DRIFE (DRF) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $88,150.00

DRIFE (CURRENCY:DRF) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One DRIFE coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DRIFE has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $88,150.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DRIFE has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00042939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00116325 BTC.

DRIFE Profile

DRF is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,255,578 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

Buying and Selling DRIFE

