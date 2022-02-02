Content Neutrality Network Market Capitalization Tops $248,741.78 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $248,741.78 and $5,917.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

