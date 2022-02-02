Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 101,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTT. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 107,812 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 787,291 shares during the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WTT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,642. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $12.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 million. On average, analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.