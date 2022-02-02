Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.38

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.38 and last traded at $18.38, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

TKAGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Telekom Austria from €9.50 ($10.67) to €9.80 ($11.01) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telekom Austria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Telekom Austria alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Telekom Austria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekom Austria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.