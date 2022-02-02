Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLXA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Helix Acquisition by 590,000.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Helix Acquisition by 25.7% during the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 55.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 178.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 5,154.2% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 57,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter.

HLXA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. 36,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,480. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91. Helix Acquisition has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $13.00.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

