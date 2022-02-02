Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.84

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.84 and last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 1275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

