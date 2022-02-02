PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) CEO Sells $580,800.00 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PTC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.40. 494,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.49 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.93.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 15.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,380,000 after buying an additional 1,587,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PTC by 54.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after buying an additional 1,273,654 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in PTC during the third quarter valued at about $127,313,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in PTC by 60.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,204,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,105,000 after buying an additional 830,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in PTC by 23.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,917,000 after buying an additional 768,389 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.11.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

