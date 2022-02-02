A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Sells $219,316.88 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $219,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dhrupad Trivedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 25,120 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $367,254.40.

Shares of A10 Networks stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,882. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.08.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,535,000 after purchasing an additional 558,820 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,769,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,810,000 after purchasing an additional 491,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 357,761 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,541,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 116,336 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

