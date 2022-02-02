Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Sells $311,750.00 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $311,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

On Monday, December 27th, Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $1,601,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Edward Meyercord sold 64,195 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $901,297.80.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Edward Meyercord sold 60,805 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $837,892.90.

EXTR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.94. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $16.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 27,900.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 414.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.