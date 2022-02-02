CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s previous close.

CDW has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.29.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $5.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.60. The stock had a trading volume of 925,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,326. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.31.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 33.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

