Joakim Weidemanis Sells 20,508 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joakim Weidemanis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Danaher alerts:

On Wednesday, November 10th, Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $7.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.43. 3,259,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,776,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.47 and its 200-day moving average is $308.80. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in Danaher by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.