Monavale 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $64,171.00 (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Monavale has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for about $372.99 or 0.01008280 BTC on major exchanges. Monavale has a total market cap of $3.50 million and $64,171.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.85 or 0.00294244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00011112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001928 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,109 coins and its circulating supply is 9,391 coins. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

