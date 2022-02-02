Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0521 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years.
NYSE VGM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.57. 208,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,979. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals
Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
