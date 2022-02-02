Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0521 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

NYSE VGM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.57. 208,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,979. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.