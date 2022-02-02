Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2275 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Postal Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 321.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of PSTL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.96. 107,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,293. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $245.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PSTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 58,823 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,991.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1,909.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 37,526 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $232,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 104.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.