Short Interest in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Decreases By 28.5%

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $110,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 17.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRMK remained flat at $$9.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 957,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,811. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.