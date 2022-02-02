First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 31,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,376,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTC traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.62. 36,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,373. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.28. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $90.21 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

