GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 963,700 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the December 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GEE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GEE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GEE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GEE Group by 708.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47,647 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in GEE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:JOB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. 383,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,965. The firm has a market cap of $59.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.07. GEE Group has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.17.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

