Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Brokerages expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report sales of $1.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year sales of $7.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.61 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBHS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.96. 1,212,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,686. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.44. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,627,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,483,000 after buying an additional 96,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after buying an additional 193,638 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,183,000 after buying an additional 583,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,512,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,694,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,516,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,415,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

