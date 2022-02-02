Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to Announce -$0.36 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). Eargo posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.89). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eargo.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eargo by 33.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,019 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Eargo by 74.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 692,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 296,395 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Eargo by 95.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,685 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Eargo during the third quarter valued at $413,000. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EAR traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $4.99. 757,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,142,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 4.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17. Eargo has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $76.75.

Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

