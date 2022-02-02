$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will announce $1.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the highest is $2.00 billion. CVR Energy posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $6.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $8.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CVR Energy.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVI shares. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Shares of CVR Energy stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.97. 443,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,226. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVZ Inc. grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVR Energy (CVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.