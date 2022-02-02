Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Short Interest Update

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the December 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.0 days.

Smurfit Kappa Group stock remained flat at $$54.18 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 315. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.47. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $60.07.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

