Short Interest in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Decreases By 22.8%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the December 31st total of 612,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on GSS shares. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. lowered Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered Golden Star Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Golden Star Resources by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,644,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after buying an additional 119,567 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Golden Star Resources by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 136,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Golden Star Resources by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.71 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

